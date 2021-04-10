Argentina registers highest single day spike with 24,130 new Covid-19 cases

has registered 24,130 new COVID-19 cases within the past 24 hours, marking the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak for the fourth day in a row, the national Ministry of Health said.

The death toll has risen by 228 to 57,350 people within the same period of time, according to the ministry.

The total number of those who tested positive for COVID-16 in has reached 2,497,881, while the number of recoveries stands at 2,203,926.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020.

To date, more than 134.32 million people have been infected with the worldwide, with over 2.9 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)