Mumbai: Covid-19 vaccination only in govt, civic centres on April 10-11

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 vaccines shortage hits inoculation drive in Mumbai: Details here
Hospitals get ready for Covid shots ahead of vaccination drive on Jan 16
Check SA vs ENG 3rd T20I playing 11, match time, live streaming details
Senegal launches Covid-19 vaccination campaign with China's Sinopharm
No Covid vaccine for minors, pregnant women: Maharashtra minister
-
The vaccination drive against
COVID-19 in Mumbai will take place only in government and civic centres on April 10 and 11 and not in any private hospital, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said on Friday.
The vaccination drive at private hospitals will resume once more vaccine doses are made available, it added.
"On April 10, vaccination will take place in government and civic centres between noon and 6am, and it will be between 9am and 5pm on April 11. Citizens eligible for vaccination can travel to centres during curfew on medical grounds," the BMC said.
There are 49 vaccination centres in government and BMC run hospitals in the metropolis, while 71 have been set up in private hospitals, and some 50,000 people are being inoculated daily, as per BMC data.
Earlier in the day, Mangala Gomate, executive health officer, BMC told PTI the city was expected to get upto 1.8 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines.
Some 90 vaccination centres, including 71 in private facilities, had to be shut on Friday due to shortage of vaccine doses.
This meant that only 25,474 vaccine doses, including 2,854 second doses, could be administered at various centres on Friday, taking the number of doses administered so far in the country's financial capital to 16,14,278, including 1,82,308 second doses.
At several centres, people protested after being asked to go back due to the lack of vaccine doses, officials said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU