Armed forces get emergency financial powers to fight coronavirus war

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Armed forces, Kashmir encounter, Shopian encounter

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday granted emergency financial powers to the armed forces that will allow formation commanders to make urgent procurement to set up health facilities for Covid-19 patients.

Under these powers, vice chiefs of armed forces will be able to clear procurement proposals, officials said.

Singh's office said he invoked special provisions and granted emergency financial powers to the armed forces to empower them to speed up efforts in the nationwide fight against Covid-19.

"These powers will help Formation Commanders to establish and operate quarantine facilities/ hospitals and to undertake procurement/ repair of eqpt/ items/ material/ stores, besides provisioning of various services and works required to support the ongoing effort against Covid," his office tweeted.

First Published: Sat, May 01 2021. 00:40 IST

