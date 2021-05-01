PM Modi takes stock of Covid situation in meeting with empowered groups

-
ALSO READ
Free food grain scheme extension: Choice between welfare and rising subsidy
Scrap road, rail, power projects critiqued by SC panel: Oppn to Goa CM
DDA Housing Scheme 2021 draw today: Check time, streaming link details
Covid-19 relief: Centre mulls extending scheme for free grains and pulses
A year into pandemic: From Delhi's first Covid case to 24x7 vaccination
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a virtual meeting to review the functioning of different Empowered Groups with regard to the issues related to the prevailing Covid situation in the country.
The empowered group on economic and welfare measures made a presentation to the Prime Minister on the steps taken by it such as the extension of the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana.
It was discussed that the portability enabled due to the 'One Nation, One Ration Card' initiative has helped more people, while the insurance scheme for frontline health workers has been extended for another six months.
The Prime Minister directed that the Central government should work in close coordination with the states to ensure that the poor people get the benefit of free foodgrain without any hassle.
The Prime Minister also said that steps should be taken to expedite the settlement of the pending insurance claims so that the dependents of the deceased are able to avail the benefits in time.
The empowered group on issues relating to facilitating supply chain and logistics management gave a presentation on the various advisories related to the measures to be taken to contain the pandemic.
The Prime Minister instructed the officials to plan holistically to ensure seamless movement of goods so that supply chain disruptions are avoided.
The empowered group on coordinating with the private sector, NGOs and international organisations briefed the Prime Minister on how the government is working in active partnership with these bodies.
Modi asked the officials to explore how volunteers from civil society can be utilised to lessen the pressure on the healthcare sector by including them in non-specialised tasks.
It was discussed that the NGOs could help establish and maintain lines of communication between the patients, their dependents and healthcare personnel. Ex-servicemen could be encouraged to handle call centres for communicating with the people under home quarantine.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU