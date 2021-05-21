Army dedicates 50-bed hospital in Sri Ganganagar for Covid-19 treatment

-
The Indian Army's Sudarshan Chakra Division on Friday dedicated a 50-bed hospital in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar for the treatment of COVID-19, a defence spokesperson said.
The facility, inaugurated by District Collector Zakir Hussain, will provide COVID care including oxygen and ambulance service to people in Sri Ganganagar and surrounding areas, he said.
He said the Army will provide dedicated medical staff and equipment at the COVID care facility to fight the pandemic.
Army doctors and para medical staff set up the facility with the assistance of district officials and Jan Sewa Hospital in record time, the spokesperson said.
Admissions to the facility will be coordinated by District Medical Administration and Jan Sewa Hospital, he said.
