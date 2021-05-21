Goa sets up special ward to treat 'black fungus' cases: Health Minister

-
The Goa government has dedicated a special ward comprising 20 beds to treat patients with 'black fungus' Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Friday.
"In view of the cases related to black fungus, we are dedicating a separate ward of 20 beds to specifically deal with cases of covid along with black fungus," Rane said.
Six cases of black fungus were reported in Goa, out of which one patient died due to a high CT score, the Health Ministry had previously said.
Rane also said that a special 60-bedded paediatric ICU was also being set up at the state's top medical college, the Goa Medical College, whose capacity can be increased to 100 beds.
"We are getting our infrastructure ready to deal with other complicated cases due to the new strain of covid under the guidance of the Chief Minister," Rane said.
