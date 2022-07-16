Army initiates pre-training for Agnipath aspirants in J-K's Poonch

-
ALSO READ
UAPA case: SIA conducts raids at various places along LoC in Poonch
If Agniveers don't get pension, why should public representatives: Minister
SC to hear pleas challenging Agnipath scheme for defence forces on July 15
Outrage over Agnipath, job aspirants block railway track in Delhi's Nangloi
Agnipath, fire and misfire
-
The Army has started pre-training for youths intending to join the armed forces under the Agnipath scheme in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, army officials said on Saturday.
Agnipath pre-training programme is being conducted by Ace of Spades Gunners in the Mendhar area of the district for a duration of 10 days to train the youths of remote and far-flung areas for recruitment in the armed forces, they said.
A large number of youths from surrounding villages of the Mendhar are attending the training, the officials said.
The programme included physical training classes, 1,6000-metre running, push-ups, crunches, and other exercises, they said.
Classes are also being conducted to prepare the Agniveer aspirants for the written examination, they added.
Information on the features of the scheme including eligibility criteria, financial benefits, terms and conditions, special-age relaxation for the first recruitment and opportunities post-termination of four years contractual period is also being shared with the youths, the officials said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU