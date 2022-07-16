Bomb blasts at govt school in Bihar's Gaya district, two children injured

-
Two school children were injured and four more fell unconscious after a bomb exploded in Bihar's Gaya district on Saturday.
Harpreet Kaur, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Gaya confirmed the incident. She said that the victims received injuries and were admitted in a hospital in Wazirganj, and were out of danger.
The explosion took place at the government primary school, Murgiyachak under Wazirganj police station on Saturday morning. The victims were identified as Satyendra Kumar Manjhi (10) and Niraj Kumar Manjhi (9).
"The students were playing inside the school campus when the explosion took place. Four students also came under the impact of the explosion and fell unconscious. We have sent a bomb and dog squad at the school for investigation," Kaur said.
The villagers claimed that three bombs also exploded in the village on Friday night.
Wajirganj is a Maoist dominated area of Gaya district. The police said that there was a possibility of bomb being kept in the school premises which exploded.
--IANS
ajk/dpb
