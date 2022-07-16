UP court denies bail to Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair in 2021 case

-
ALSO READ
Lakhimpur Kheri court to hear Zubair's bail plea in fact-check case today
Alt News co-founder Zubair gets bail in 2018 objectionable tweet case
Alt News co-founder Mohd Zubair's interim bail extended by SC in UP case
Delhi Police seek 14-day custody of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair
Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair to be produced before Delhi court today
-
An Uttar Pradesh court on Saturday rejected the bail petition of Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair in connection with an FIR lodged against him in 2021 for allegedly promoting enmity.
The bail application was moved before Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Mohamaddi on July 11 after the court sent Zubair to a 14-day judicial custody in the case.
"After hearing the arguments by the prosecution and the defense counsel, ACJM Ruchi Srivastava rejected Mohd. Zubair's bail plea," Senior Prosecuting Officer (SPO) SP Yadav told PTI.
A hearing on Zubair's police remand is scheduled to be held on July 20, Yadav said.
The Lakhimpur Kheri police had served a warrant on Zubair to appear in court in connection with the FIR.
Mohammadi police station incharge Ambar Singh had said that the case against Zubair was lodged on November 25 last year by Ashish Katiyar, a reporter for a private news channel.
In his complaint, Katiyar had accused Zubair of misleading people through his tweet about his channel, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU