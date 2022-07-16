Delhi LG nod to ACB probe against former CMO deputy secretary for bribery

-
ALSO READ
Biocon arm Syngene ends contract with Bioinnovat Research over graft case
Chinese anti-corruption agency investigates former manager of China Unicorn
Gupta brothers, wanted for graft in South Africa, arrested in UAE
Anti-corruption body Lokpal gets 5,680 complaints during 2021-22: RTI
Biocon bribery case: CBI moves Delhi HC for custody of accused officials
-
Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena has given his nod to an Anti Corruption Branch-probe into alleged charges of bribery against an officer earlier posted as deputy secretary in the chief minister's office, official sources said on Saturday.
The officer was accused of seeking "monetary benefits" and also "harassing" a civil defence volunteer, they said.
An immediate reaction on the issue was not available from the Delhi government.
"The Lt Governor has granted approval to the ACB to conduct investigation against Mukul Manrai, the then Deputy Secretary in Chief Minister's Office (CMO), looking after Jan Samvad, the Public Grievance Management System (PGMS)," they said.
The approval was given under Section (17A) of the Prevention of Corruption Act (PoC Act), 1988. The officer was charged for allegedly demanding monetary gratification from a civil defence volunteer (CDV) for certifying his attendance register, sources said.
The officer, currently posted at the Revenue department, had also written to the Civil Defence office for removal of the volunteer who could not even get his last month's salary, they said.
"Similar complaints by hundreds of other CDVs were doing rounds and it was suspected that the officer using the cover of CMO had established a racket of monthly collections from the civil defence volunteers," sources said.
The complainant civil defence volunteer had also furnished a "video recording" of the accused officer demanding money, they said.
The complaint along with the audio recording as evidence, was received in November, 2017. But the matter was being shuffled among Directorate of Vigilance (DoV), General Administration Department, Administrative Reforms Department and the Education department, they said.
Upon receiving the complaint along with a video recording, the ACB began enquiry by sending the CD of the recording to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for authentication.
The FSL found the CD to be unaltered, un-tampered and genuine. The Directorate of vigilance, after having gone through the evidence recommended a probe in the matter by ACB, sources said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU