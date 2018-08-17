Army, Navy rescue hundreds stuck in Karnataka's flood-hit Kodagu district

Indian troops and divers joined the and state disaster relief forces to rescue hundreds of people marooned in Karnataka's flood-hit Kodagu district, said an official statement on Friday.

"About 60 Dogra Regiment soldiers and 12 expert naval divers rescued 873 marooned people in the flood-hit district, where overnight heavy rains caused landslides and inundated low-lying areas at Makkanduru," said the statement from the Chief Minister's office here.

Kodagu, about 250 km from Bengaluru, is one of the districts in the southern state worst hit by the south-west monsoon rains since June first week.

The Army's engineering task force deployed 73 boats, equipment and rafts in rescuing the people and escorting them to safer places in the district.

About 60 members of the and state disaster relief forces and 45 members of the civil defence joined the rescue and relief operations with boats and equipment in Madikeri in the hilly district.

"Though the Indian Air Force (IAF) aborted rescue mission due to inclement weather, it will fly M17 chopper from Mysuru on Saturday to rescue the remaining stranded and transport relief supplies," noted the statement.

About 200 personnel of the state fire service had rescued people in flood-hit towns and villages across the district with their boats and equipment.

"Telecom services, disrupted due to rains and strong winds uprooting poles and snapping phone lines, are being restored on priority. HAM operators have been deployed as back-up. Power lines are also being restored," said the statement.

The district administration has housed 573 persons in 17 relief camps.

Intra and inter-state bus and train services between Karnataka and flood-hit Kerala were suspended due to landslides and rain water submerging the highways and roads in the ghat section.

State-run and private bus services from Mysuru and Chamarajanagar to Ooty and Coonoor hill stations in Tamil Nadu were suspended due to flooding and fallen trees blocking the routes in the ghat section.

According to the weather office, rain fury continued in the state's coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada, disrupting normal life, including vehicular movement of goods and people.

Incessant rains lashed the Malnad region, flooding several areas in Shivamogga, Hassan and Chikkamagaluru districts.

Schools and colleges will remain shut even on Saturday in the affected districts due to flooding and disruption of bus services.

The state's metrological department has warned of moderate to heavy rain in coastal, south interior and north interior areas of the state till Sunday.