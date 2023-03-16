JUST IN
US: Indian Navy's P8I aircraft reaches Guam for Exercise Sea Dragon
Eric Garcetti: Everything you need to know about new US ambassador to India
Business Standard

The exercise scheduled from March 15-30, 2023, would stress on coordinated anti-submarine warfare amongst the participating countries, the Indian Navy said

United States | Indian Navy

ANI 

US India

A P8I aircraft of the Indian Navy arrived at Guam, United States (USA) on March 14, 2023, to participate in 'Exercise Sea Dragon 23', the third edition of the coordinated multi-lateral ASW exercise for Long Range MR ASW aircraft, conducted by the US Navy.

The exercise scheduled from March 15-30, 2023, would stress on coordinated anti-submarine warfare amongst the participating countries, the Indian Navy said.

The complexity and scope of these exercises have increased steadily over the past years to include advanced ASW drills.Ex Sea Dragon 23 will test the capabilities of participating aircraft in tracking simulated and live underwater targets, whilst also sharing mutual expertise.

The Exercise would witness representation by an Indian Navy P8I, along with P8A of the US Navy, P1 from the Japanese Maritime Self Defence Force, CP 140 from the Royal Canadian Air Force and P3C from the RoKN.The Exercise aims to achieve high levels of synergy and coordination between the friendly navies, which is based on their shared values and commitment to an open, inclusive Indo-Pacific.

First Published: Thu, March 16 2023. 11:15 IST

