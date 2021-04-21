Army to convert Delhi Base Hospital to Covid-19 facility for its personnel

will from Thursday convert its Base Hospital located in Cantt into an exclusive COVID-19 facility for Indian armed forces and veterans.

The Army took to Twitter on Tuesday and said, "Base Hospital Cantt BHDC is being converted into an exclusive COVID-19 facility for Indian armed forces and veterans with effect from April 22, 2021."

"All OPDs will shift to and function at Army Hospital Research and Referral," it said.

The army further said that 'SeHAT OPD', an online Triservice Teleconsultation Service is functional for all serving personnel of Indian armed forces, the veterans and their dependents to provide healthcare to them.

"For ailments and prescriptions for the continuation of medications log in to http://sehatopd.in," it added.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had urged the Central government for immediate help with oxygen supply in Delhi, through his consecutive tweets.

"I urge Central govt with folded hands to urgently provide oxygen to Delhi," Kejriwal tweeted.

"Serious oxygen crisis persists in Delhi. I again urge the centre to urgently provide oxygen to Delhi. Some hospitals are left with just a few hours of oxygen," the Delhi CM wrote on the microblogging site.

Delhi registered its biggest single-day spike of new 28,395 cases and 277 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the data released by the Delhi government's health department on Tuesday evening.