Army to convert Delhi Base Hospital to Covid-19 facility for its personnel

-
ALSO READ
Vaccine should be available in open market by year-end: AIIMS director
India-born US Judge assigned Justice Department's lawsuit against Google
IOA working with AIIMS authorities to vaccinate Olympic-bound athletes
Assam Assembly polls: 18 all women polling stations in Sivasagar district
President Ram Nath Kovind referred to AIIMS for further treatment
-
Indian Army will from Thursday convert its Base Hospital located in Delhi Cantt into an exclusive COVID-19 facility for Indian armed forces and veterans.
The Army took to Twitter on Tuesday and said, "Base Hospital Delhi Cantt BHDC is being converted into an exclusive COVID-19 facility for Indian armed forces and veterans with effect from April 22, 2021."
"All OPDs will shift to and function at Army Hospital Research and Referral," it said.
The army further said that 'SeHAT OPD', an online Triservice Teleconsultation Service is functional for all serving personnel of Indian armed forces, the veterans and their dependents to provide healthcare to them.
"For ailments and prescriptions for the continuation of medications log in to http://sehatopd.in," it added.
On Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had urged the Central government for immediate help with oxygen supply in Delhi, through his consecutive tweets.
"I urge Central govt with folded hands to urgently provide oxygen to Delhi," Kejriwal tweeted.
"Serious oxygen crisis persists in Delhi. I again urge the centre to urgently provide oxygen to Delhi. Some hospitals are left with just a few hours of oxygen," the Delhi CM wrote on the microblogging site.
Delhi registered its biggest single-day spike of new 28,395 coronavirus cases and 277 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the data released by the Delhi government's health department on Tuesday evening.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU