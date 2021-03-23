Army to take strict action against officers who bribed their way into force

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2021 likely to start from April 9; Final on May 30: Report
Sonia, Rahul to lead Congress campaign in Bengal; G-23 leaders missing
Tokyo Olympic-bound athletes to get vaccinated first, says Rijiju
NSUI urges Sonia to appoint new in-charge from 'organisational background'
Planning to send Indian contingent in advance for Tokyo Olympics: Rijiju
-
New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): Taking a strong view against the recruitment scam in the induction of both officers and men, the Indian Army has decided that it would throw out individuals who have bribed their way into the force including those who have already become officers or are undergoing training at different academies.
Senior Army sources told ANI that in the case related to officer recruitment scam being probed by the CBI, Indian Army officers are actively involved in the investigations to dig out more details of the corruption case.
The officers and men who have been caught initially in the scam are being questioned by the CBI and Indian Army officials are also involved in the probe. More details are coming out and strict action would be taken against all those found involved in corruption of any kind to get into the force, top Army sources told ANI.
Anybody who is found to have paid money to join the force irrespective of whether he or she has already been commissioned or is undergoing training would be kicked out. There cannot be any compromise against corruption in any way, they said.
Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and Army chief Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane have already made it clear to the environment that there is no way officers and men involved in cases of moral turpitude or financial corruption be allowed to go away unpunished.
A number of serving officers including individuals of the ranks of Lieutenant Colonel and Major have been named in the CBI First Information Report for allegedly taking bribes from candidates coming for selection as officers to Kapurthala Services Selection Board.
Three individuals including a Lieutenant and two under training cadets have been named in the report by the central investigating agency while more names are expected to come out in the detailed probe.
The Army has started a big drive of sorts to deal with the corruption at different levels in different departments of the force and military intelligence has been involved in a big way to proactively detect corruption.
In the recruitment scam, a number of agencies involved in the coaching and training of candidates aspiring to join the armed forces as officers and jawans are also under the scanner of the agencies.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU