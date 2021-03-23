Six Tamil Nadu fishermen injured in 'attack' by a group of Lankan pirates

Six Tamil Nadu fishermen



sustained injuries after being attacked mid-sea allegedly by a group of Sri Lankan pirates off Kodiakarai coast.

According to Coastal Security Group police, the from Seruthur hamlet in the district were attacked when they were fishing about 13knots South East of Kodiakarai coast onMonday night.

They had ventured into the sea from Kodiakarai on March 21.

FifteenLankanpiratescame in two fast crafts and 'attacked' the tamil with iron rods, snatched all valuables including fish catch, fishing nets, GPS equipment and pushed them into the water, before fleeing the scene, they said.

The injured were struggling in the water for nearly an hour.

Another group of Nagapattinam fishermen passing through the spot rescued and brought them to shore this morning.

The fishermen have been admitted to government hospitals in Nagapattinam and Vailankanni, they added.

Fisheries department officials and CSG police conducted enquiries and are investigating.

Three days ago a group of three fishermen from Vellapallam in Nagapattinam faced a similar attack by the Lankan pirates.

