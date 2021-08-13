Around 133,000 people vaccinated against coronavirus in Delhi on Thursday

-
ALSO READ
Govt's free vaccination policy in effect from today: All you need to know
A year into pandemic: From Delhi's first Covid case to 24x7 vaccination
Delhi: Covid-19 vaccination for 18-45 age group to begin from Monday
Long queue outside centres after Delhi starts vaccination of 18-44 age grp
Is Covid-19 vaccination lower in states with greater minority numbers?
-
Around 1.33 lakh people were vaccinated against coronavirus in Delhi on Thursday and around 83,000 of them got the first dose, according to official data.
The vaccination bulletin released by the Delhi government said over 1.12 crore doses have been administered in the city since the inoculation exercise started on January 16.
As many as 31.51 lakh people have received both the doses, it said.
According to the Delhi government's data, the city had around 7.91 lakh vaccine doses 3.10 lakh Covaxin and 4.81 lakh Covishield -- left on Friday morning.
The bulletin said the stock can last up to seven days.
Health Department officials had recently told the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) that it will take another year to fully vaccinate all eligible beneficiaries aged above 18 against coronavirus at "the present rate of vaccine supply".
They said around 45 lakh doses are required every month to complete the vaccination by December 2021.
In view of short supply of vaccine and a large number of beneficiaries due for the second dose, the Delhi Health Department recently issued orders asking district authorities to restrict 20 per cent doses of Covishield and 40 per cent doses of Covaxin for the first shot.
Vaccination centres across Delhi can administer around 1.77 lakh doses daily.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU