Mumbai coronavirus update: 285 fresh Covid-19 cases, four fatalities

-
ALSO READ
Mumbai Congress chief Bhai Jagtap says party to go solo in BMC elections
Covid: Drug cocktail used to treat Donald Trump gets BMC thumbs up
Mumbai coronavirus update: 208 Covid-19 cases, lowest after April 2020
Mumbai coronavirus update: 279 new Covid-19 cases, seven deaths
Covid-19: BMC appoints 6 coordinators for seamless oxygen supply in Mumbai
-
Mumbai reported 285 new coronavirus infections and four fatalities on Friday, taking the tally of cases in the city to 7,38,807 and death toll to 15,979, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.
The financial capital of the country witnessed a slight increase in new cases. On Thursday, it had recorded 279 new infections and seven fatalities. Notably, on the fifth day in a row, the daily rise in infections remained below 300.
The daily deaths due to the pandemic in the city dipped below five for the third time this month. With 37,052 coronavirus tests conducted in the city since Thursday evening, the total of samples tested so far rose to 85,80,084, the official said. The total of recovered patients increased to 7,17,452 with 261 persons getting discharged from hospitals. Mumbai's average recovery rate is 97 per cent while there are 2,946 active COVID-19 cases in the city now. The average doubling rate -- period during which the caseload doubles -- has climbed to 1,853 days, while the average growth rate of COVID-19 cases between August 6 to 12 was 0.04 per cent.
There are only two containment zones in slums and chawls whereas the number of sealed buildings is down to 30.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU