Arrivals at Chennai Airport suspended till 6 pm due to severe rain

Arrival of flights here is suspended till evening in view of showers and heavy winds though departures would continue, authorities here said on Thursday.

"Due to severe rains and heavy cross winds, arrivals at #AAI Airport will remain suspended from 1315 hrs to 1800 hrs, today. Departures will continue. The decision has been taken considering the safety aspect of passengers and severity of wind," the Airport tweeted.

In another tweet, the metropolis airport regretted the inconvenience caused to passengers due to severe weather conditions.

"Passengers are requested to contact concerned airline(s) for any updates regarding schedules. @AAI_Official.

