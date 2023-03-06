JUST IN
Rajasthan govt's irrigation subsidy scheme finds many takers
Mehbooba welcomes Army court suggestion in Amshipura encounter case
India can become 3rd largest world economy by skilling youth, says PM
Chhattisgarh: Readymade garments business thrives in insurgency zone
Flu cases on rise, experts blame mutated strain, dropping of masks
Three-layer healthcare infra for Char Dham yatra pilgrims: Centre
World-class cancer hospital to be constructed in Hamirpur: Himachal CM
CBI at Rabri Devi home because of family's opposition to BJP: Tejashwi
Fire fighters continue battling fire at Brahmapuram waste plant in Kochi
Telecom operator Bharti Airtel announces 5G rollout in 125 more cities
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
ADB teams call on Himachal CM, discusses sub-tropical horticulture project
icon-arrow-left
Find less costly ways to address pension concerns than OPS: Raghuram Rajan
Business Standard

Artificial Intelligence tool detects Alzheimer's with 90% accuracy: Study

US researchers have developed a novel Artificial Intelligence-based tool that has shown 90 per cent accuracy in detecting Alzheimer's disease from routinely collected clinical brain images

Topics
artifical intelligence | Alzheimers

IANS  |  New York 

AI, Artificial Intelligence

US researchers have developed a novel Artificial Intelligence-based tool that has shown 90 per cent accuracy in detecting Alzheimer's disease from routinely collected clinical brain images.

The tool, developed by a team at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), may help clinicians identify patients who would benefit from treatment.

The results, published in the journal PLOS ONE, showed that the toll was able to detect Alzheimer's disease regardless of other variables, such as age.

"Alzheimer's disease typically occurs in older adults, and so deep learning models often have difficulty in detecting the rarer early-onset cases," said Matthew Leming, a research fellow at MGH's Center for Systems Biology.

"We addressed this by making the deep learning model 'blind' to features of the brain that it finds to be overly associated with the patient's listed age," he added.

The research involved 11,103 brain magnetic resonance images (MRIs) from 2,348 patients at risk for Alzheimer's disease and 26,892 images from 8,456 patients without Alzheimer's disease.

The model detected Alzheimer's disease risk with 90.2 per cent accuracy.

Besides age, another common challenge in disease detection, especially in real-world settings, is dealing with data that are very different from the training set, Leming noted.

For instance, a deep learning model trained on MRIs from a scanner manufactured by General Electric may fail to recognise MRIs collected on a scanner manufactured by Siemens.

However, the new tool used an uncertainty metric to determine whether patient data were too different from what it had been trained on for it to be able to make a successful prediction.

"This is one of the only studies that used routinely collected brain MRIs to attempt to detect dementia. While a large number of deep learning studies for Alzheimer's detection from brain MRIs have been conducted, this study made substantial steps towards actually performing this in real-world clinical settings as opposed to perfect laboratory settings," said Leming.

"Our results -- with cross-site, cross-time, and cross-population generalisability -- make a strong case for clinical use of this diagnostic technology," he noted.

--IANS

rvt/vd

A

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on artifical intelligence

First Published: Mon, March 06 2023. 19:14 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU