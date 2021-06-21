Researchers explore microbial ecosystem in search of drugs for SARS-CoV-2

-
ALSO READ
Nepal confirms presence of third B.1.617.2 variant of coronavirus
Vietnam reports new virus variant, a hybrid of strains found in India, UK
Delta variant around 40 per cent more transmissible, says UK minister
6 cr Covid doses sent to 76 nations, 4.5 cr administered in India: Vardhan
1,189 samples have tested positive for variants of SARS COV-2: Health min
-
Researchers from Yonsei University in South Korea have found that certain commensal bacteria that reside in the human intestine produce compounds that inhibit SARS-CoV-2.
The research was presented at the World Microbe Forum, an online meeting of the American Society for Microbiology (ASM), the Federation of European Microbiological Societies (FEMS), and several other societies that will take place online June 20-24.
Previous clinical findings have shown that some patients with moderate to severe COVID-19 have gastrointestinal symptoms, while others showed signs of infection solely in the lungs.
"We wondered whether gut resident bacteria could protect the intestine from the invasion of the virus," said Mohammed Ali, a PhD student in Medicine at Yonsei University, Seoul, South Korea.
To investigate this hypothesis, the researchers screened dominant bacteria inhabiting the gut for activity against SARS-CoV-2. Their search revealed that Bifidobacteria, which have previously been shown to suppress other bacteria such as H. pylori and have proven active against irritable bowel syndrome, had such activity, said Ali.
The investigators also used machine learning to search for potential illness-fighting compounds in databases containing microbially produced molecules, discovering some that might also prove useful against SARS-CoV-2.
"To train our model we leveraged previous coronavirus datasets in which several compounds were tested against targets from coronaviruses," said Mr Ali. "This approach seems to be significant as those targets share features in common with SARS-CoV-2."
Ali emphasized the ecological nature of his approach to this work, observing that many existing antibiotics and cancer therapies are compounds that bacteria use to compete with each other within the gastrointestinal tract and that these were initially purified from microbial secretions.
"Finding microbes that secrete anti-coronavirus molecules will be a promising method to develop natural or engineered probiotics to expand our therapeutics prevention techniques, to provide a more sustainable way to combat the viral infection," said Ali.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU