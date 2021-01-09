Arunachal coronavirus update: 7 new cases reported, tally at 16,764

-
-
Seven more people have tested
positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, taking the tally in the state to 16,764, a health department official said on Saturday.
Of the fresh cases, two each were reported from the Capital Complex Region, Pakke Kessang and Lepa Rada and one from East Siang district.
Barring two, all the new patients were asymptomatic, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said, adding that the fresh cases were detected through rapid antigen tests.
Nine more people were cured of the disease on Friday, taking the total number of recoveries in the northeastern state to 16,631, he said.
The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state is currently at 99.20 per cent.
Arunachal Pradesh now has 77 active cases, while 56 people have succumbed to the infection so far, he said, adding that the fatality ratio is at 0.33 per cent.
The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 23, followed by Tawang (16) and East Siang (15).
The state has so far tested 3,82,701 samples for COVID-19, including 605 on Friday, and the positivity rate stands at 0.45 per cent, Jampa added.
