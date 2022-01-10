India eyes place in top 25 in Global Innovation Index: Piyush Goyal

-
ALSO READ
IP waiver for Covid-19 vaccine on Piyush Goyal-WTO chief meet agenda
Despite Covid curbs, clear indications of economic revival: Piyush Goyal
Govt hasn't taken any decision on owner of Air India as yet: Piyush Goyal
India becoming global hub for innovation with startup ecosystem: Goyal
India has potential to become fashion hub of world: Union Min Piyush Goyal
-
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday called upon stakeholders in the innovation ecosystem to strive to take India to the top 25 in the Global Innovation Index from the 46th position recorded in 2021.
Addressing the 'Startup India Innovation Week Launch' virtually from New Delhi, Goyal said startups have played a significant role in India's meteoric rise in Global Innovation Index from 76th position in 2014 to 46th position in 2021.
"Our startups have changed the mind-set from 'can do' to 'will do'. Startup India, which started as a mission to promote Innovation has today become a revolution of national participation and national consciousness," the minister said.
Goyal outlined three goals for Indian entrepreneurs, 'Make in India', 'Innovate in India', and 'Mentor the next generation of entrepreneurs'.
He observed that there is a need to make "our startups much more resilient so that they are well prepared to mitigate and overcome crisis situations like the pandemic".
Goyal pointed that almost 4 startups are recognised in India every hour with 45 per cent belonging to Tier II & III cities. 46 per cent of startups are founded by women entrepreneurs.
More than 6 lakh jobs have been created by startups during 2018-2021. Over 2 lakh jobs were created in 2021 alone, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry after inauguration of the week-long virtual event to be focused on celebrating innovation and startups in India.
Goyal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has been acting as a 'facilitator' by focusing on simplification, facilitation and bringing ease in starting and doing business.
Listing some measure taken by the Government to improve Ease of Doing Business, he said that there was an 80 per cent rebate on patent filing and 50 per cent on trademark filing fees, relaxation in public procurement norms, self-certification under labour and environmental laws, Funds of Funds for Startups, Income Tax exemption for 3 out of 10 years and Seed Fund Scheme of Rs 945 crore.
An improved IPR regime has resulted in the registration of 1.16 million trademarks in last 4 years, compared to 1.1 million registrations in last 75 years, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU