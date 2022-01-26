Arunachal Pradesh logs 526 fresh Covid-19 cases, one more fatality

Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday reported 526 new COVID-19 cases, 142 less than the previous day, pushing the tally to 60,598, a senior official said here.

The frontier state had recorded 668 cases on Tuesday, the official said.

The COVID-19 death toll increased to 284 after one more person succumbed to the disease, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Of the 526 new cases, 225 were registered in the Capital Complex Region, 42 in Lower Subansiri, 38 in Namsai, 36 in Lohit, 30 in West Kameng and 28 in Lower Dibang Valley district.

Among the new cases, 483 were detected through rapid antigen test, 24 through RT-PCR process and 19 through TrueNAT method, Jampa said, adding that 278 of them have developed Covid symptoms.

Altogether 56,851 people have recuperated from the disease, including 375 on Tuesday, the SSO said, adding that the recovery rate in the northeastern state stood at 93.82 per cent.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 3,463 active COVID-19 cases.

The northeastern state has been witnessing a spurt in infections since January 4 with 5,246 new cases reported so far.

The Capital Complex Region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 1,409, followed by West Kameng at 231, Namsai at 224, Lower Dibang Valley (196), Papumpare (188) and Changlang at 182 cases.

A total of 12,30,582 samples have been tested in the state, including 1,759 on Tuesday, the official said, adding that the positivity ratio clocked 29.90 per cent.

According to State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung, as many as 15,67,529 people have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine thus far.

At least 45,977 beneficiaries in the age group of 15-18 years have been vaccinated with the first dose and 14,065 senior citizens have received the booster jab.

