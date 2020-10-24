Arunachal Pradesh reports more coronavirus recoveries than fresh cases

The number of COVID-19



recoveries in surpassed fresh cases on Saturday, with 206 people recuperating from the disease, while 68 people tested positive for the virus, pushing the caseload to 14,145, a senior official said.

One more person succumbed to the infection on Friday taking the total fatalities in the state to 33, he said.

The 55-year-old male who hails from Bihar was working as a cook in a school at Aalo, the headquarters of West Siang district.

He had comorbidities and had been admitted to the Dedicated Covid Health Centre (DCHC) at Aalo on October 19. He died of respiratory failure. He was also chronic alcoholic with liver disease, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa sad.

A total of 15 COVID-19 related deaths were reported in the state this month.

Of the 68 fresh cases, 18 were reported from the Capital Complex region, Lohit (11), West Kameng (10) and Upper Siang (9), the official said.

Three cases each were also reported from Tirap, Changlang and Siang, two each from Papumpare, West Siang and East Siang and one each from Tawang, Shi-Yomi, Namsai, Longding and Lepa Rada, the SSO informed.

"Eight Army men and a worker of Border Roads Organisation (BRO) are among the new patients," Dr Jampa said.

Ten undertrial prisoners from district jail at Tezu in Lohit district have also contracted the disease, he said.

Barring 14, all new patients are asymptomatic and have been shifted to Covid care centres, the official said.

currently has 2,499 active cases, while the number of those cured rose to 11,613, with the recovery rate now standing at 82.09 per cent.

The Capital Complex region -- comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas -- has the highest number of active cases at 1,198, Dr Jampa said.

As many as 3,04,526 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, including 1,425 on Friday, he added.

