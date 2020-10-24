Andaman and Nicobar islands: 23 new cases take Covid-19 tally to 4,207

At least 23 more people have



tested positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, raising the tally in the Union Territory to 4,207, a health department official said on Saturday.

The death toll rose to 58 after a patient succumbed to the disease in the archipelago, he said.

Of the fresh cases, 16 were detected during contact tracing, while seven have travel history, he said.

Eight more people were cured of the disease on Friday, taking the total number of recoveries in to 3,945, the official said.

The Union Territory now has 204 active COVID-19 cases.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has sent 80,768 samples for tests, of which 80,547 reports have been received, the official added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)