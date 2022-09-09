Toyota Kirloskar launches SUV Urban Cruiser Hyryder at Rs 15.11 lakh

-
Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Friday said the top four trims of its sports utility vehicle Urban Cruiser Hyryder are priced between Rs 15.11 lakh and 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
The three trims with strong self-charging hybrid technology are priced at Rs 15.11 lakh, Rs 17.49 lakh and Rs 18.99 lakh, respectively.
The variant with a mild hybrid powertrain and 1.5-litre gasoline engine mated with automatic transmission is tagged at Rs 17.09 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).
Toyota Kirloskar Motor Associate Vice President (Sales, and Strategic Marketing) Atul Sood said the prices for the remaining three mild hybrid grades will be announced shortly.
The company unveiled the sports utility vehicle (SUV) in early July and the bookings were also announced at the same time.
The Hyryder comes with two powertrains -- Neo Drive and self-charging strong hybrid electric powertrain.
The Neo Drive grade comes with a 1.5-litre petrol engine with an integrated starter generator (ISG).
The self-charging strong hybrid electric variants feature a 1.5-litre petrol engine with THS (Toyota Hybrid System) and electric drive transmission, delivering an engine output of 68kW and a motor output of 59 kW.
