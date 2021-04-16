As Covid-19 case rise, Goa govt ramps up bed capacity at hospitals

As witnessed a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases on Friday, Chief Minister said additional beds will be set up at treatment facilities to accommodate patients.

The coastal state recorded 927 COVID-19 cases and six casualties during the day.

Speaking to reporters, Sawant said while some states have gone for lockdowns and night curfews to control the spread of the virus, the government is not planning to do so.

The state government is augmenting its COVID-19 treatment facilities, by adding 60 beds at the Medical College and Hospital, which currently has 180 beds, while 150 beds will be set up at South Goa District Hospital in Margao in addition to the existing 309, the chief minister said.

The ESI Hospital in Margao, which was earlier functioning as a COVID-19 treatment facility, will be reactivated from Saturday, he added.

The district collectors will soon issue orders, restricting the number of people for gatherings, Sawant said, adding that prior permissions will be needed for organise political events and weddings.

The chief minister ruled out the possibility of testing people entering from the neighbouring states.

He claimed that there has been a 70 per cent drop in air travel and 50 per cent decline in road travel from the neighbouring states because of the curbs imposed in those states.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)