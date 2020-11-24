Goa CM Pramod Sawant launches WhatsApp helpline for women in distress

-
ALSO READ
New city near Panaji to be developed on lines of Navi Mumbai: Goa CM
Goa to document how it fought Coronavirus pandemic: CM Pramod Sawant
Atmanirbhar Bharat: Goa CM announces Rs 163 cr plan for fisheries sector
Covid: Goa govt to rope in AYUSH doctors to treat patients from next week
Goa CM Pramod Sawant says community transmission may have begun in Goa
-
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday launched a Whatsapp helpline for women in distress in the state here at Police Headquarters, Panaji.
Speaking on the occasion congratulated Goa Police for commencing the Whatsapp helpline facility and said that this is an additional measure of safety for women in distress.
He also insisted to circulate the helpline number to women at a larger scale through media, social media, railways stations, airport and other concerned government institutions so that helpline facility reaches women who are looking for help. Women helpline aims to provide all-time security and comfort for the womenfolk and achieve zero crime against women in the state.
Sawant tweeted: "As an additional measure of safety for women in distress, an exclusive Whatsapp helpline number 7875756177 is launched today. This dedicated WhatsApp number will be functional round the clock at the State Police Control Room, Panaji to redress grievances of women in distress."
"The women in distress will be able to send WhatsApp messages and images/videos on this number," he said in another tweet.
Helpline launching was followed by another event of handing over of Advanced life support Ambulance for Goa Police. Union Minister of State for Defence and AYUSH Shripad Naik handed over the ambulance to Chief Minister for the use of Goa Police. Naik in his address lauded the efforts taken by Goa Police to contain the COVID-19 pandemic in the state. He said the medically well-equipped ambulance would help Goa Police to deliver medical service during emergencies. He further informed that the Defence Ministry also intends to provide a bus equipped with instruments/machinery for cancer detection to Goa Medical College.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU