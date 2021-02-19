As Covid infections climb in Maharashtra, only 14,880 vaccinated on Friday

-
While Maharashtra recorded more
than 6,000 new coronavirus cases in a single day after three months on Friday, only 14,880 persons were vaccinated in the state.
As Shiv Jayanti
--birth anniversary of warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj -- was being celebrated during the day, it affected the vaccination drive in urban areas, an official claimed.
As many as 2,848 people received a second dose of COVID-19 vaccine while 12,032 people received the first dose, he said.
Those who received the first jab on Friday included 4,371 healthcare workers and 7,661 frontline workers.
So far 5,97,562 people have received the first dose and 27,554 people have received the second dose of coronavirus vaccine in Maharashtra.
