Punjab reports 385 new coronavirus cases, 8 more deaths; tally at 177,759

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Punjab mounted to 1,77,759 on Friday with 385 fresh infections while the death toll climbed to 5,740 as eight more people succumbed to the disease, according to a medical bulletin.
Among other districts, SBS Nagar reported 101 fresh cases, Ludhiana 65 and Jalandhar 49, the bulletin said.
A total of 214 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 1,69,216, it said.
There are 2,803 active cases in the state, the bulletin stated.
Eight critical patients are on ventilator support while 81 are on oxygen support, it said.
So far, a total of 48,13,220 samples have been collected for testing in the state, it said.
