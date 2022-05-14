AAI to commission Jabalpur airport's new terminal building by March 2023

-
The Airports Authority of India (AAI) will commission a new terminal building at the Jabalpur airport in Madhya Pradesh by March next year, according to an official statement on Saturday.
The new terminal building will be equipped with world-class passenger facilities and have the capacity to handle 500 passengers during peak hours, the AAI's statement said.
Spread over an area of 1,15,315 square feet, the terminal building will have three aerobridges, an advanced baggage screening system, a modern food court in the landscape area and a well-planned parking for over 300 cars and buses.
"The proposed terminal building will welcome the passengers with glimpses of vibrant Gond paintings, local handicrafts, murals and popular tourist destinations of Madhya Pradesh," it stated.
According to the statement, not just the terminal building, the entire airport is also getting upgraded.
The runway is being extended to make it suitable to handle A320-type aircraft, a new 38-metre-high air traffic control tower is being built, a new fire station and ancillary buildings are being built under this project at the Jabalpur airport, it said.
The entire project will cost Rs 412 crore.
"The tentative date for completion of the project is December 2022 and the new terminal building is likely to be commissioned by March 2023," the statement said.
The Centre-run AAI owns and runs more than 100 airports across the country.
