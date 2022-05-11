Asani makes landfall in coastal Andhra, weakens into deep depression

-
ALSO READ
LIVE: Ukraine's prez says he will not accept Russian ultimatums to end war
Cyclone Asani intensifies in Bay of Bengal, unlikely to make landfall
Asani expected to move northwest till May 10; rain likely in coastal Odisha
Rains lash Andhra as cyclone 'Asani' nears; flight operations suspended
NDRF deployed as cyclone Asani nears 3 states, home secy reviews situation
-
Cyclonic storm Asani made landfall between Machilipatnam and Narsapuram in Andhra Pradesh late on Wednesday night after weakening into a deep depression, the State Disaster Management Authority said.
Asani would further weaken into a depression and emerge into the Bay of Bengal in the Yanam-Kakinada region in the state, SDMA Director B R Ambedkar said in a release.
However, coastal AP districts would receive moderate to heavy rainfall at isolated places with winds gushing to a speed of 50-60 km per hour, he said.
"People should remain cautious and fishermen should not venture into the sea as Bay of Bengal would continue to be rough," Ambedkar added.
On Wednesday evening, Asani lay centred some 20-30 km off Machilipatnam coast in Krishna district.
Many districts along the Bay of Bengal coast witnessed moderate to heavy rain under the influence of Asani even as the government machinery has been fully geared up to meet any emergency.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU