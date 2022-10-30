JUST IN
Business Standard

Assam cabinet approves new rules to promote wood-based industries

The Assam cabinet on Saturday gave its nod to a set of new rules related to the wood-based industries in the state and took a slew of measures for implementing the second phase of a flagship scheme

Topics
Assam

Press Trust of India  |  Guwahati 

Himanta Biswa Sarma
Photo: ANI

The Assam cabinet on Saturday gave its nod to a set of new rules related to the wood-based industries in the state and took a slew of measures for implementing the second phase of a flagship scheme.

The cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, promulgated the Assam Wood Based Industries (Promotion and Development) Rules, 2022 to encourage various units related to the sector.

As per the cabinet decisions shared by Sarma on Twitter, the wood-based industries will be categorised as primary, secondary and composite industries for regulatory purposes.

For rolling out the second phase of 'Mission Basundhara', the state government approved various measures to ease the process of allotment of land to eligible people across the state, a Cabinet note said.

Mission Basundhara scheme provides land-related services like mutation, updating of records and delivery of these services to the people at their homes.

The government also approved an amendment of Land Policy, 2019 to boost the 'Mission Basundhara', it added.

For rolling out the second phase of the flagship scheme, the state government allocated Rs 328.19 crore, the note said.

Besides, the cabinet recognised the Bhujel community as the Sub-Caste of the Nepali community in the OBC list of Assam.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, October 30 2022. 07:01 IST

