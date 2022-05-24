Assam Cabinet decides to revise CBCS for UG, PG courses under NEP

-
The Assam Cabinet on Monday took certain key decisions, including revision of the Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) for the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes under the New Education Policy (NEP).
The Cabinet, at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, decided that the CBCS will be revised in accordance with the NEP guidelines and there will be no hard and fast separation between streams, curricular and extra-curricular, vocational and academic arena, Health Minister Keshab Mahanta said.
The basic structure of the Undergraduate degree programmes will be of three/four years duration with multiple entry and exit points along with re-entry options, he said.
The students will be provided with certificates after completing one year, diplomas after two years, Bachelor's degrees after three years, Bachelor's degree with Honours after a four-year programme and Bachelor's Degree with Research after a four-year programme, if the student completes a rigorous research project.
The Cabinet also approved the notification of speed limits for various road categories to regulate vehicle speed and minimise the risk of accidents.
The Cabinet gave its nod to the setting up of the Assam Millet Mission (AMM) for seven years from 2022-23 to promote millet cultivation as the cereal can increase nutrition of children.
The Council of Ministers also approved the rationalisation of the teacher transfer process to facilitate intra-district, inter-district and mutual transfers of elementary, secondary, Sarba Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) as well as teachers in government educational institutions in online mode via a transfer portal.
