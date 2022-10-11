CCTV cams, panic buttons: Features of newly inducted cluster buses in Delhi

-
ALSO READ
SIDBI approves Rs 600 cr for industrial cluster development in Maharashtra
Govt approves guidelines for small business cluster development programme
Cluster outbreak leaves over 80,000 tourists stranded in China's Sanya city
CISF to organise 7th All India Police Judo Cluster-2022 from September 19
Delhi govt to procure 1,950 buses soon; 11k buses in city by 2024-end: CM
-
Pink seats for women, CCTV cameras and panic buttons with hooters -- these are some of the features in the 50 new cluster buses flagged off by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal here on Tuesday.
The buses, flagged off from the Rajghat depot here, are Bharat Stage VI emission standard compliant and are equipped with Intelligent Transportation system (ITS), CCTV cameras and panic buttons with hooter for safety of women passengers.
The low-floor buses have pink seats for women and the live feed from the vehicles will be streamed to the Central Command and Control Centre (CCC), officials said.
The buses are equipped with GPS and have Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) System along with Fire Detection and Suppression system.
These buses will operate from the newly constructed bus depot at Bawana's Sector-5 and is aimed at improving rural connectivity.
As on date, cluster buses operate on 360 routes. These buses will operate on six additional routes.
The new routes include Bawana JJ Colony to New Delhi Railway Station Gate No-2, Narela Terminal to D Block MangolPuri Terminal, Qutab Garg to Azadpur, Manglapuri to Mehrauli, Rithala to IGI Airport Terminal 2.
As on date, Delhi has 7,320 buses (CNG and electric combined) under its city bus transportation fleet.
This includes 4,010 buses being operated under Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and 3,310 buses being operated under Delhi Integrated Multimodal Transit Systems (DIMTS). The DTC operates 250 low-floor Electric buses under its fleet.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, October 11 2022. 22:24 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU