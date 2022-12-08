SC reserves verdict on batch of pleas against bull-taming sport Jallikattu

-
ALSO READ
SC to hear pleas against TN, Maha's bull-taming sport Jallikattu on Nov 22
Bull-taming sport 'jallikattu' leads to injuries, deaths: Petitioners to SC
Bankers hail RBI's monetary policy focus on taming inflation rate
What drove the bull run in the markets last week?
TMS Ep222: Bull run returns, gender pay gap in sports, US Fed meeting, I2U2
-
The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its judgement on a batch of pleas challenging Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra laws allowing bull-taming sport 'Jallikattu' and bullock cart races.
"Jallikattu", also known as "eruthazhuvuthal", is a bull-taming sport played in Tamil Nadu as part of the Pongal harvest festival.
A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Justice K M Joseph heard submissions from senior advocates including Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Tamil Nadu, and several other counsel representing the intervenors.
The bench, also comprising Justices Ajay Rastogi, Aniruddha Bose, Hrishikesh Roy and C T Ravikumar, asked parties to file a collective compilation of written submissions with a week.
The top court had earlier said the petitions challenging the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Tamil Nadu Amendment) Act, 2017 needed to be decided by a larger bench since they involved substantial questions relating to interpretation of the Constitution.
The bench framed five questions to be adjudicated upon by the larger bench.
The petitions, including one filed by animal rights body PETA, have challenged the state law that allowed the bull-taming sport in Tamil Nadu.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, December 08 2022. 17:55 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU