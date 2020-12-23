Assam coronavirus update: 75 new cases take Covid-19 tally to 215,585

With 75 new cases reported on Tuesday, the tally for cases in reached 2,15,585, according to the State Health Department.

There are 3,483 active Covid-19 cases in the state.

While 1,024 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the state, 2,11,075 persons have recovered from the infection till December 22.

Meanwhile, India continues to witness a steady decline in daily new cases as 19,556 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours taking the total count to 1,00,75,116.

The total recoveries have gone up to 96,36,487 with 30,376 new recoveries recorded on Tuesday. The recovery rate stands at 95.65 per cent.

