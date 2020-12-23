Karnataka quarantines 5 with recent UK travel history amid new strain fear

-
ALSO READ
UK coronavirus update: 23,056 fresh Covid-19 cases, 280 fatalities
Telangana registers 1,504 fresh coronavirus cases, 5 more fatalities
Maha reports 3,106 new coronavirus cases, 75 deaths, 4,112 recoveries
Uttarakhand reports 498 more coronavirus cases; tally to 65,036
Rajasthan records eight more Covid-19 fatalities, 807 fresh cases
-
After the new strain of coronavirus found in the UK, people with recent travel history to the United Kingdom are now quarantined and COVID-19 test results are awaited, according to the official, on Tuesday.
"Five persons with recent travel history to the United Kingdom have been quarantined. Their swabs have been collected and results are awaited", said Nitesh Patil, deputy commissioner Dharwad district.
Earlier today, a person had tested COVID-19 positive after arriving from the UK in Karnataka. The person is kept under observation by the authorities.
"I came to know about a person who tested positive after arriving from the UK. We are following all guidelines. Whoever will come from the UK will be tested at the airport. There is no need to impose night curfew in Karnataka", said Chief Minister of Karnataka B.S. Yediyurappa.
On Monday, international airports at Bengaluru and Mangaluru were instructed to provide the list of passengers who arrived from the UK from 7 Dec 2020.
"RT-PCR testing must be done for all passengers coming from the UK, including those transiting in other airports outside the UK", a notice by the Government of Karnataka mentioned.
Earlier, the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Monday had announced in the light of the new strain of coronavirus found in the UK that the flights from and to the UK stand temporarily suspended from December 23 to 31, 2020 or till further orders.
The government has also issued a direction that all the passengers coming from the UK during the intervening period from December 21 to 23 will have to undergo RT-PCR tests at the airports of arrival.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU