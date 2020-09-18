Maharashtra coronavirus update: 4,571 new Covid cases in Pune district

JUST IN
Chhattisgarh records highest one-day spike of 3,809 Covid-19 cases
Press Trust of India  |  Pune 

Coronavirus testing
Pune district reported 4,571 new

coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours which took its case count to 2,40,423, a health official said on Thursday evening.

The death toll in the district reached 5,451 with 85 patients succumbing to the infection during this period.

"Of 4,571 cases, 1,964 are from Pune Municipal Corporation limits, which has recorded 1,26,532 patients so far. However, 2,219 patients were also discharged from hospitals in the city on Thursday," he said.

With 1,113 new cases, the tally in Pimpri Chinchwad now stands at 67,593, he added.

First Published: Fri, September 18 2020. 06:39 IST

