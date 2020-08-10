Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyot Mahanta tests positive for coronavirus

Director General of Assam



Police Bhaskar Jyot Mahanta tested positive for on Monday, officials said.

The top police officer has opted for home isolation, an official source told PTI.

"Healthcare professionals will act as per protocols and test the samples of his immediate contacts," a senior official said.

Since March, around 30 people at the Police Headquarters have tested positive, including the IGP (Law and Order) and DIG (Administration).

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) G P Singh on Sunday tweeted that a total of 2,259 personnel from the force have contracted the virus so far, out of whom 1,734 have recovered.

"Unfortunately, we have lost six colleagues till date," he had said.

has reported a total of 58,837 cases, while 42,325 people have recovered from the disease.

Altogether 145 people have died due to in the state.

