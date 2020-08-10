Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyot Mahanta tests positive for coronavirus

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 patient flees from facility in Assam's Dhubri, booked hours later
Assam coronavirus update: 972 new Covid-19 cases, tally reaches 27,744
Covid-19 Factoid: Assam's case count has seen 8-fold jump in just 15 days
With 2,679 fresh cases, Assam's Covid-19 tally crosses 55,000-mark
Covid-19: Assam govt reduces quarantine period for returnees to 10 days
-
Director General of Assam
Police Bhaskar Jyot Mahanta tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, officials said.
The top police officer has opted for home isolation, an official source told PTI.
"Healthcare professionals will act as per protocols and test the samples of his immediate contacts," a senior official said.
Since March, around 30 people at the Assam Police Headquarters have tested positive, including the IGP (Law and Order) and DIG (Administration).
Assam Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) G P Singh on Sunday tweeted that a total of 2,259 personnel from the force have contracted the virus so far, out of whom 1,734 have recovered.
"Unfortunately, we have lost six colleagues till date," he had said.
Assam has reported a total of 58,837 coronavirus cases, while 42,325 people have recovered from the disease.
Altogether 145 people have died due to COVID-19 in the state.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU