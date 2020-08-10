JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Hungry, with no money, yet rural India backs Modi govt in Covid war: Study

Parts of UP witness heavy rains, similar forecast for tomorrow: IMD
Business Standard

Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyot Mahanta tests positive for coronavirus

Director General of Assam Police Bhaskar Jyot Mahanta tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday, officials said.

Topics
Assam | Coronavirus | COVID-19

Press Trust of India  |  Guwahati 

Coronavirus, testing, medics, health, disable

Director General of Assam

Police Bhaskar Jyot Mahanta tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, officials said.

The top police officer has opted for home isolation, an official source told PTI.

"Healthcare professionals will act as per protocols and test the samples of his immediate contacts," a senior official said.

Since March, around 30 people at the Assam Police Headquarters have tested positive, including the IGP (Law and Order) and DIG (Administration).

Assam Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) G P Singh on Sunday tweeted that a total of 2,259 personnel from the force have contracted the virus so far, out of whom 1,734 have recovered.

"Unfortunately, we have lost six colleagues till date," he had said.

Assam has reported a total of 58,837 coronavirus cases, while 42,325 people have recovered from the disease.

Altogether 145 people have died due to COVID-19 in the state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 10 2020. 18:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU