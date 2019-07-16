JUST IN
Assam floods in pictures: 15 killed, 4.6 million affected by heavy rains

Heavy rains affected normal life in various northeastern states, cut road and rail links and forced evacuation of thousands of people from their inundated houses to safer areas, particularly in Assam

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Heavy rains affected normal life in northeastern states
A man washes his clothes next to an uprooted tree, in a flood-affected area of Guwahati, Assam.

 

Close to 90,000 hectares of farm land have been inundated
A woman collects potable water from a well in the flood affected area of Rajabari village, in Assam's Kamrup district

 

Almost 90 per cent of the Kaziranga National Park has been submerged
A deer takes shelter on higher ground at the flooded Kaziranga National Park, Assam

 

Over 4.6 million have been affected in Assam, which is facing a serious flood situation as water levels of rivers continue to rise
A family marooned on the top of a hut in the flood-hit locality of Panikhaiti in Kamrup district of Assam

 

15 National Disaster Response Force teams consisting of 380 personnel have been deployed to rescue people from flood-affected areas
Children use a makeshift raft made with drums to move across a flood affected area in Kamrup

 

15 people have been killed in floods and landslides
A flooded school following incessant rains, in Nagaon district of Assam

 

Thousands of people had to be evacuated from their homes and moved to safer areas
People wade through the flooded national highway at Bagori Range in Kaziranga National Park. The highway was closed after heavy rains

 

Over a million animals have also been affected
Villagers along with their cows move to safer places from a flooded area, at Kamrup district, Assam

 


First Published: Tue, July 16 2019. 13:52 IST

