Assam floods in pictures: 15 killed, 4.6 million affected by heavy rains

Heavy rains affected normal life in northeastern states

1 / 8 A man washes his clothes next to an uprooted tree, in a flood-affected area of Guwahati, Assam.

Close to 90,000 hectares of farm land have been inundated

2 / 8 A woman collects potable water from a well in the flood affected area of Rajabari village, in Assam's Kamrup district

Almost 90 per cent of the Kaziranga National Park has been submerged

3 / 8 A deer takes shelter on higher ground at the flooded Kaziranga National Park, Assam

Over 4.6 million have been affected in Assam, which is facing a serious flood situation as water levels of rivers continue to rise

4 / 8 A family marooned on the top of a hut in the flood-hit locality of Panikhaiti in Kamrup district of Assam

15 National Disaster Response Force teams consisting of 380 personnel have been deployed to rescue people from flood-affected areas

5 / 8 Children use a makeshift raft made with drums to move across a flood affected area in Kamrup

15 people have been killed in floods and landslides

6 / 8 A flooded school following incessant rains, in Nagaon district of Assam

Thousands of people had to be evacuated from their homes and moved to safer areas

7 / 8 People wade through the flooded national highway at Bagori Range in Kaziranga National Park. The highway was closed after heavy rains

Over a million animals have also been affected