Assam floods in pictures: 15 killed, 4.6 million affected by heavy rains

Heavy rains affected normal life in northeastern states
1 / 8
A man washes his clothes next to an uprooted tree, in a flood-affected area of Guwahati, Assam.
Close to 90,000 hectares of farm land have been inundated
2 / 8
A woman collects potable water from a well in the flood affected area of Rajabari village, in Assam's Kamrup district
Almost 90 per cent of the Kaziranga National Park has been submerged
3 / 8
A deer takes shelter on higher ground at the flooded Kaziranga National Park, Assam
Over 4.6 million have been affected in Assam, which is facing a serious flood situation as water levels of rivers continue to rise
4 / 8
A family marooned on the top of a hut in the flood-hit locality of Panikhaiti in Kamrup district of Assam
15 National Disaster Response Force teams consisting of 380 personnel have been deployed to rescue people from flood-affected areas
5 / 8
Children use a makeshift raft made with drums to move across a flood affected area in Kamrup
15 people have been killed in floods and landslides
6 / 8
A flooded school following incessant rains, in Nagaon district of Assam
Thousands of people had to be evacuated from their homes and moved to safer areas
7 / 8
People wade through the flooded national highway at Bagori Range in Kaziranga National Park. The highway was closed after heavy rains
Over a million animals have also been affected
8 / 8
Villagers along with their cows move to safer places from a flooded area, at Kamrup district, Assam
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU