50-wagon train carrying 2.5 mn litres of water reaches Chennai

A train carrying 2.5 million litres of water arrived in Chennai

1 / 7

The train with 50 tank wagons (BTPN), carrying 50,000 litres of water in each of them from Jolarpettai in Tamil Nadu's Vellore district, reached the filling station at the Integral Coach Factory in Villivakkam Friday afternoon.





All the arrangements took around 20 days of time to complete

2 / 7

Adorned by garlands and banana saplings with a poster "Water for Chennai", the train had left Jolarpet at 7:30 am. The train was supposed to reach Chennai on Thursday, but leakages in the valves led to the delay. Water Board officials had worked day and night to bring water from Jolarpet to Chennai by train.





Pipes have been specially laid for the purpose carrying water from the railway station to Kilpauk

3 / 7

The water is expected to be conveyed to the Kilpauk Water Works, three km away which is one of the facilities that feeds water to the metro. Around 100 inlet pipes installed near the railway tracks would be used to discharge 2.5 million litres of water in all the wagons to be sent to a treatment plant after passing through a conduit.





Chennai has been grappling with an acute water crisis for four months

4 / 7

The southern metropolis is facing a daily water deficit of at least 200 million litres, and the four reservoirs supplying to the city have run dry. The rich haven't been spared either, but their suffering is nothing compared to the working class.



The city is water-starved after failure of monsoons for the last two years

5 / 7

Rampant unplanned development, deficient monsoon last year coupled with inadequate urban planning has brought Chennai to its knees. The Tamil Nadu government had earlier requested the railways to help them ferry the water to the city.





Chennai needs about 800 million litres of water (MLD) daily

6 / 7

Authorities are able to supply only 525 MLD in the current situation as the city faces an acute water shortage after failure of monsoons for the last two years.



Rs 65 crore had been allocated for mitigating Chennai's water woes

7 / 7