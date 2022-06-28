Assam govt continues to provide relief material to flood-affected areas

-
ALSO READ
Assam CM Himanta Sarma to attend Madhavpur Mela in Gujarat's Porbandar
Assam floods: 9 die in last 24 hours, CM Sarma holds review meeting
Assam floods: 18 dead; over 839k affected in 32 districts, Nagaon worst hit
Assam CM Sarma to chair meeting with DCs, SDOS over flood situation
Himanta Sarma meets Nagaland CM, MLAs to discuss Naga Political Issue
-
As the flood situation continues to stay grim in Assam's Nagaon district, Nagaon Deputy Commissioner Nisarg Hivare on Monday informed that the state government has been providing relief materials to the affected areas, hence, no one has to pay anything.
"Relief material being provided. Everything is at the expense of the government. No one has to pay anything. We received a complaint in this regard and will take action, "Nagaon Deputy Commissioner, Nisarg Hivare told ANI.
He further said, "We have sent three-day relief materials to the people and are now preparing to transport relief materials for five days. It's free, no one has to pay anything."
The overall flood situation in Assam has improved but over 33.03 lakh people in 28 districts continue to remain affected due to the natural calamity in the state, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) informed on Saturday.
According to ASDMA, a total of 117 people have lost their lives so far in the flood and landslides in the state this year; of which 100 people died in flood alone, while the remaining 17 died due to landslides.
The report also stated that 8.76 lakh people have been affected in Barpeta district alone, followed by 5.08 lakh people in Nagaon, 4.01 lakh in Kamrup, 2.76 lakh people in Cachar, 2.16 in Karimganj, 1.84 lakh in Dhubri, and 1.70 lakh people have been affected in the Darrang district of Assam.
The Indian Airforce deployed seven types of fixed and rotary-wing aircraft in various flood-affected areas, informed the officials on Sunday.
Earlier in the day, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Silchar to monitor the flood situation and took stock of the condition of people who have been affected by the flood.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU