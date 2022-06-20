Assam CM Sarma to chair meeting with DCs, SDOS over flood situation

-
-
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will hold a meeting with the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and the Sub-Divisional Officers (Civil) - SDOs on Monday to review the flood situation and disaster preparedness.
Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "In wake of ongoing situation of floods & to review preparedness, will connect with my cabinet colleagues, DCs and Civil SDOs on June 20, 9.30 am onwards from my office via VC."
The Indian Army continued flood relief operations for the fourth consecutive day, informed officials on Sunday. The relentless relief operations in inclement weather conditions have been carried out in seven districts of Assam.
"14 composite columns have been able to rescue around 4500 stranded locals including critical patients, elders women and children. Alongwith rescue operations Indian Army columns also ensured timely supply to relief camps to support thousands of other locals," read an official statement.
During relief operations numerous heartwarming stories came to light, one such story is of Captain Rupam Das who hails from Pathshala, Bajali district.
"Captain Rupam Das became an example of service before self. The dedicated Officer as part of the Indian Army Column for flood relief operations in Sathikuchi village in Nalabari District saved hundreds of lives in spite of his house and his family members stranded during the same time," informed the Army officials.
His action is an exceptional example of selfless service to humanity, country people and the nation. Such inspiring acts manifest exceptional human values, strong military grooming and display the foundational qualities of the youth of the nation, added the statement.
In another incident, at Palepara village in Kamrup Rural, a cancer patient, a lady in her 40s, who was stuck for three days was rescued and further sent to the hospital in Guwahati for advanced health care.
Three elderly people in their 90s were rescued safely at Kadamtola and Holapara in Baksa District.
Nearly 31 lakh people of 32 districts - Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Cachar, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Dima Hasao, Goalpara, Hojai, Kamrup, Kamrup (Metro), Karbi Anglong West, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, Sivasagar, South Salmara, Tamulpur, Tinsukia, Udalguri, have affected in the second wave of the deluge.
More than 7.31 lakh people have affected alone in Barpeta district followed by 3.54 lakh people in Darrang district, 3.52 lakh people in Bajali, 2.41 lakh in Nagaon, 2.21 lakh in Goalpara, 2.18 lakh in Kamrup, 1.65 lakh in Nalbari, 1.14 lakh in Lakhimpur, 1.25 lakh in Hojai and 1.13 lakh in Bongaigaon.
Following the torrential rains in Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and neighbouring country Bhutan, the water level of all major rivers of the state are rising and many rivers are flowing above danger level marks in several places.
The water level of Beki, Manas, Pagladiya, Puthimari, Kopili, Jia-Bharali, and Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger level mark in many places of the state.
