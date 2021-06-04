Assam govt fixes rates for treatment of Covid in private hospitals

-
ALSO READ
Assam Assembly Polls: 38.08% voter turnout recorded till 1.10 pm, says EC
Assembly Elections 2021: Over 73% turnout in Assam till 5 pm, says EC
Assam election result 2021: BJP wins second term; suspense over CM post
Recovery in occupancy, footfalls drive growth for Apollo Hospitals
ICU beds for Covid-19 patients full in 14 Delhi private hospitals: Govt
-
Assam government on Friday fixed the
rates of private super speciality and general hospitals ranging from Rs 4000 to Rs 15,000 for treatment of COVID patients to ensure no discrepancy in charging patients for health care services in private hospitals, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Keshab Mahanta said.
The charges in private Super Speciality and general hospitals have been fixed for COVID patients considering the bed occupied in general ward, paying cabin and ICU (with and without ventilators), Mahanta announced at a press conference here.
In the case of super speciality hospitals, the daily rates for the general ward will be Rs 5,000, for shared cabin it will be Rs 6,500, ICU (without ventilator) Rs 10,000 and for ICU (with ventilator) the charqes have been fixed at Rs 15,000.
For other hospitals the daily rates have been fixed at Rs 4000 for general ward, Rs 5,000 for shared cabin, Rs 9,000 for ICU (without ventilator) and Rs 12,000 for ICU with ventilator.
The cost fixed include registration charges, bed and boarding charges, nursing, consultant charges, blood transfusion, oxygen charges, medicine and drugs as treatment protocol, pathology and radiology test charges, medical procedures, diagnostic tests, bio-medical waste disposal and sanitisation, PPE kits , N-95 masks among others.
Additional cost has to be borne for high-end investigations like C.T chest/HRCT chest/Di dimer and high end medicines like Remdesivir and Toclizumab among others, the minister said.
The rates fixed will be applicable for the patient under treatment till they test COVID negative and any subsequent treatment shall be according to regular rates of the hospital, Mahanta said.
The charges for the treatment of COVID patients should be made known to the public and will be monitored by the Director of Health Services.
All private hospitals must admit the patients immediately, according to the admission protocols and the emphasis should be on patient care.
The rates fixed by the government will come into force with immediate effect and will remain until further orders.
The minister said that it has been also decided to set ICU Pediatric wards in the seven Medical College Hospitals in the state and in the district hospitals.
In the medical colleges 320 ICU beds and in the district hospitald 250 such beds will be set up within a month, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU