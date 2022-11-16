JUST IN
Business Standard

PM Modi meets Italy's Meloni at G20 summit in Bali, holds bilateral talks

The two leaders discussed the deepening of bilateral cooperation in various sectors including trade and investment, and people to people ties, the Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet

Topics
G20 meeting | G20  | Giorgia Meloni

Press Trust of India  |  Bali 

Giorgia Meloni
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni at G20 summit | Photo: @narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the G20 Summit here on Wednesday and the two leaders discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation in various sectors, including trade, energy, defence and counter terrorism.

Modi is in Bali to attend the two-day G20 summit which opened here on Tuesday.

He had informal interactions with US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron and several other global leaders on Tuesday on the sidelines of the summit.

"Excellent meeting with PM @GiorgiaMeloni. We exchanged views on how India and Italy can work closely in sectors like energy, defence, culture and in boosting climate change," Modi tweeted.

The two leaders discussed the deepening of bilateral cooperation in various sectors including trade and investment, and people to people ties, the Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet.

"An introductory meeting between PM @narendramodi & PM @GiorgiaMeloni of Italy in Bali. Welcomed the deepening bilateral relations in areas like trade, investment, counter terrorism, and people to people ties. Also exchanged views on regional and global developments," Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi said.

The G20 comprises 19 countries: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the USA and the European Union (EU).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 15:55 IST

