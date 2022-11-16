PM Modi meets Italy's Meloni at G20 summit in Bali, holds bilateral talks

Prime Minister met his Italian counterpart on the sidelines of the Summit here on Wednesday and the two leaders discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation in various sectors, including trade, energy, defence and counter terrorism.

Modi is in Bali to attend the two-day summit which opened here on Tuesday.

He had informal interactions with US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron and several other global leaders on Tuesday on the sidelines of the summit.

"Excellent meeting with PM @GiorgiaMeloni. We exchanged views on how India and Italy can work closely in sectors like energy, defence, culture and in boosting climate change," Modi tweeted.

The two leaders discussed the deepening of bilateral cooperation in various sectors including trade and investment, and people to people ties, the Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet.

"An introductory meeting between PM @narendramodi & PM @GiorgiaMeloni of Italy in Bali. Welcomed the deepening bilateral relations in areas like trade, investment, counter terrorism, and people to people ties. Also exchanged views on regional and global developments," Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi said.

The comprises 19 countries: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the USA and the European Union (EU).

