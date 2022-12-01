JUST IN
SP MLA Nahid Hasan gets bail after 10 months in jail under Gangster Act
Voting begins for 1st phase of Gujarat polls; 89 seats, 788 candidates
Chhattisgarh govt to introduce reservation bill within two days: Baghel
Top Headlines: India's G20 presidency from today; GDP growth in Q2 and more
India to receive over record $100 bn in remittances in 2022: World Bank
Haryana govt tweaks bond policy, protesting MBBS students dig in heels
DoT directs telecom providers to not install 5G base stations near airports
Assam to give stipend to all female PG students of Rs 10,000 each
PM envisions boost to Arunachal tourism with addition of Donyi Polo airport
Delhi liquor policy: TRS MLC Kavitha's name surfaces in ED's remand report
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Voting begins for 1st phase of Gujarat polls; 89 seats, 788 candidates
Business Standard

SP MLA Nahid Hasan gets bail after 10 months in jail under Gangster Act

Hasan had won from Kairana in the 2022 assembly polls while contesting from jail. He was arrested just before the polls after several criminal cases were lodged against him

Topics
Uttar Pradesh | Samajwadi Party | Kairana election

IANS  |  Prayagraj 

SP MLA Nahid Hasan
SP MLA Nahid Hasan

The Allahabad High Court has granted a conditional bail to jailed SP MLA Nahid Hasan in a case related to Gangster Act.

Hasan had won from Kairana in the 2022 assembly polls while contesting from jail. He was arrested just before the polls after several criminal cases were lodged against him.

While granting him the bail, Justice Krishan Pahal said that Hasan would not intimidate the witness and would cooperate with police in the investigation.

Hasan was arrested on January 15 and is lodged in Chitrakoot jail for the past two months.

Out of 18 cases lodged against him, he has already got bail in 17 from lower courts and for the one lodged under the Gangster Act, he approached the High Court, which granted him the bail on Wednesday.

According to Hasan's counsel, Imran Ulla, he would now be released on bail, as he is already on bail in all other criminal cases pending against him.

Imran said Hasan had pleaded in his petition that had got bail in all the criminal cases lodged against him and all other co-accused had already been released on bail.

Imran told the court that the Supreme Court had recently granted bail to Hasan in a criminal case considering his ailment.

The government's counsel opposed the bail saying Hasan had been booked under the Gangster Act and hence he was not entitled for bail.

A case under the Gangster Act was registered against Hasan, his mother Tabassum Begum, and 40 others in February 2021.

He was arrested on January 15 lodged in Muzaffarnagar jail. Later, he was transferred to Chitrakoot jail.

--IANS

amita/sha

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Uttar Pradesh

First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 08:32 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.