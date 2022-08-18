Assam CM asks officials to ensure smooth conduct of govt recruitment exams

Chief Minister held a virtual meeting with the deputy commissioners (DCs) and other stakeholders at his office in Janata Bhawan on Wednesday to ensure the smooth conduct of the examinations for recruitment into nearly 30,000 Grade III and Grade IV posts for different departments under the state government. During the meeting, Chief Minister Sarma asked the DCs to strictly adhere to the Standard Operation Procedures (SOPs) for maintaining a foolproof mechanism for recruiting competent youth in different government posts.

He said that since 14,30,337 candidates are expected to appear for the recruitment examinations, the DCs should ensure that there is no complacency, which could compromise the sanctity of the examination.

He also asked the DCs and SPs to be ready with their men and materials to thwart unscrupulous elements from disrupting the examination process. There will be one nodal officer in each of the 25 districts where examinations are going to be held and government gazetted officers will also be put into action for each examination centre as observers to ensure that the SOPs are properly and satisfactorily executed.

Moreover, one sub-inspector level police officer will be deployed in each examination centre who will be assisted by other police personnel.

The candidates along with the invigilators will be barred from carrying mobile phones or any other electronic gadgets into the examination centres. The centre-in-charge in each examination centre will engage two videographers to video graph all relevant happenings in the examination centres.

No candidate will be allowed to re-enter the examination centre after the end of the examination of that particular shift.

However, the same candidate will be allowed to enter only at the prescribed hour and after proper frisking.

The examinations will be held on August 21, 28 and September 11 and on the days of the examination mobile internet for three hours will be kept suspended. Chief Minister Sarma also asked the superintendents of police (SP) of the respective districts to keep their intelligence network active to help them thwart any motive to disturb the examination process. Chief Secretary Jishnu Baruah, DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, Special DGP GP Singh, Chairman, State level Recruitment Commission for Class III posts Asish Kumar Bhutani, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Samir Kumar Sinha, Principal Secretary to Home and Political Niraj Verma and other senior officers of civil and police administration were present during the virtual meeting.

