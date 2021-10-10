Assam records 273 new Covid-19 cases, five deaths on Saturday

A total of 273 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours in Assam, as per a health bulletin released by the state government on Sunday.

A positivity rate of 0.63 per cent was reported in 43,625 samples tested in the state during the last 24 hours.

During the same duration, 345 patients recovered from the infection while five people lost their lives fighting the deadly virus. The current recovery rate of the state stands at 98.35 per cent while the current fatality rate stands at 0.98 per cent.

As per the bulletin, active cases in the state are 2,690.

A total of 6,04,809 cases have been reported in the state so far, the bulletin says. Out of this, 5,94,851 people have recovered from the disease while 5,921 people have lost their lives to the deadly virus. A total of 2,39,59,248 samples have been tested in the state so far.

