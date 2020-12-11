Assam registers 146 new Covid-19 cases, taking state's tally to 214,165

reported 146 new COVID-19



cases on Thursday, taking the tally to 2,14,165, Health Minister said.

A 60-year-old man from Dibrugarh who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 died, following which the toll rose to 998, he said.

There are 3,516 active cases in the state at present.

Total 165 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged during the day. In all, 2,09,787 patients have recovered.

The state has tested total 55,40,330 samples for COVID-19, including 22,649 on Thursday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)