Assam registers 146 new Covid-19 cases, taking state's tally to 214,165

Assam reported 146 new COVID-19
cases on Thursday, taking the tally to 2,14,165, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
A 60-year-old man from Dibrugarh who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 died, following which the toll rose to 998, he said.
There are 3,516 active cases in the state at present.
Total 165 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged during the day. In all, 2,09,787 patients have recovered.
The state has tested total 55,40,330 samples for COVID-19, including 22,649 on Thursday.
